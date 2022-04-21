Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

DQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

NYSE:DQ traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. 939,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

