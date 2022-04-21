Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

DRI stock opened at $136.58 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

