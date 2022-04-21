Data I/O (DAIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Data I/O during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile (Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.