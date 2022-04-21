Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 3,906 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at $276,201.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $650,934.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.62. 2,106,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,669. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,880.02 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.