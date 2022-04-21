David D. Davidar Sells 31,500 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Globus Medical stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,195. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

