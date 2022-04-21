Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DBCCF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. 44,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,521. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

