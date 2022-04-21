Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DBCCF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. 44,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,521. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
About Decibel Cannabis (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decibel Cannabis (DBCCF)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.