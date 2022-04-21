Delek US (DK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Delek US (NYSE: DK) recently:

4/21/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Delek US is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 5,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.89. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,299 shares of company stock worth $6,044,803. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

