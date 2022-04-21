Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 308.00 to 306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

