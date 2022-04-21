Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WILYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

WILYY remained flat at $$21.58 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

