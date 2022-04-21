Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

WILYY stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

