DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XRAY. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

