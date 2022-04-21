DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,230. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after buying an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after buying an additional 733,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,406,000 after acquiring an additional 482,532 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.