DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $47.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 87,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 404,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

