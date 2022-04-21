Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,513.89 ($45.72).
DLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 4,200 ($54.64) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.43) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($34.70) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,210 ($41.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,308.79. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.28. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,797 ($36.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.09).
In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.20), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($27,177.21).
Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
