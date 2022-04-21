Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
In other news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DM opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 213.80%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
