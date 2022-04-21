Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $177.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Shares of PG stock opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $396.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.15. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,622 shares of company stock valued at $66,593,240. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

