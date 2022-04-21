Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $300.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $460.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $273.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.23. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $256.26 and a fifty-two week high of $533.36.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

