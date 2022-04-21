Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $300.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $460.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $273.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.23. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $256.26 and a fifty-two week high of $533.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess (Get Rating)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
