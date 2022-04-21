Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $41.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ADNT opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Adient by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

