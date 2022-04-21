Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

AXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.81 million, a PE ratio of 241.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

