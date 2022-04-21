Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $96.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

ALV opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 40.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Autoliv by 43.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

