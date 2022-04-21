Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $44.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

