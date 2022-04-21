Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Dana (NYSE:DAN) Target Price to $21.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NYSE DAN opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Dana by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Dana by 19.9% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

