Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($68.82) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.45 ($68.23).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €41.95 ($45.10) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.87.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.