Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €26.50 ($28.49) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.10) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.86 ($25.66).

DTE opened at €17.30 ($18.60) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.55.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

