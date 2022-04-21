DexCom (DXCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DXCM opened at $496.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.46 and a 200-day moving average of $505.99. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 320.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Shares of DexCom are going to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $174,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

