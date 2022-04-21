Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $200.00 at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 22.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

