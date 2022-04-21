Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research firms have commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Digi International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $711.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

