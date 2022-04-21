Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.800-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.80-$6.90 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $152.67 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

