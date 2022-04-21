Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

