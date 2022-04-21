Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Given New C$4.40 Price Target at Eight Capital

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 158.82% from the company’s previous close.

DSV stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,331. Discovery Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 41.69, a current ratio of 41.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$552.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.83.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

