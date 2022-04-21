Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Insider Charles Crole Purchases 9,091 Shares

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) insider Charles Crole bought 9,091 shares of Diverse Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £9,909.19 ($12,892.52).

DIVI stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 109.51 ($1.42). 137,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.87. Diverse Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 98.20 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.79%.

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

