Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DPZ opened at $396.49 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $376.81 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.78 and its 200-day moving average is $465.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.96.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

