Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Donegal Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donegal Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

