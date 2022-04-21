Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $960.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

