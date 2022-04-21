Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Lowered to $169.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $194.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.16. 2,189,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59. Dover has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.