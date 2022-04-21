Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.450-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dover from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.77.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $155.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.59.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Dover by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 104,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.