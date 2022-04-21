Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.45-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $8.54-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.Dover also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.450-$8.650 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Dover from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.77.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $155.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. Dover has a 1 year low of $142.92 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

