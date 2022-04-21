DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 65.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 24.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.