DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.46.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
DraftKings stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 65.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 24.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.
