Driven Brands (DRVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.040-$1.040 EPS and its FY22 guidance at approx. $1.04 EPS.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,378. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Driven Brands by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Driven Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

