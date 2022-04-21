Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

DBX stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,472,315. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Dropbox by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

