DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.83 ($6.61).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.64) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

LON SMDS opened at GBX 328.10 ($4.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 329.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.