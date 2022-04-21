DTE Energy (DTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect DTE Energy to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $5.800-$6.000 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $139.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,641,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.