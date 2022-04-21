DTE Energy to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

DTE stock opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $139.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,367,000 after buying an additional 251,113 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

