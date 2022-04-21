Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Duke Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

NYSE DUK opened at $115.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

