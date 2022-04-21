Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) vs. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Head-To-Head Survey

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -116.85% 3.21% Jefferies Financial Group 19.09% 14.13% 2.49%

Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Jefferies Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group $8.19 billion 1.00 $1.67 billion $5.23 6.56

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dune Acquisition and Jefferies Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferies Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus target price of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.98%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending. In addition, the company offers financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; equities research and finance; and wealth management services. Further, it provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; and manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

