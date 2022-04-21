DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

NYSE DD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,359. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

