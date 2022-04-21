DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.13.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DURECT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DURECT by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

