Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.89% from the stock’s current price.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($49.95).

Shares of DUE opened at €25.44 ($27.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.59. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €23.26 ($25.01) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($47.40).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

