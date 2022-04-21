E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Upgraded at Bank of America

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ETWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.
ETWO stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.
About E2open Parent (Get Rating)
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
