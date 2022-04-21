E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Upgraded at Bank of America

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

ETWO stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at about $131,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

