Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Shares of EGBN stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 93,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

